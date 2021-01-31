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1/31/2021Miles Guo: The Whistleblowers’ Movement and the NFSC will be grateful to President Trump forever. But those who aren’t dedicated to taking down the CCP are bound to lose both the past and
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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40 views • February 08, 2021
G-Translators on GTV：https://gtv.org/user/5ed199be2ba3ce32911df7ac

1/31/2021Miles Guo: The Whistleblowers’ Movement and the NFSC will be grateful to President Trump forever. But those who aren’t dedicated to taking down the CCP are bound to lose both the past and the future. We aren’t going to be involved in the bipartisan conflict in the US. Whichever party that works toward taking down the CCP is our friend. India was the first one to prove that social media can determine the elections
1/31/2021郭先生直播：爆料革命、新中国联邦永远感恩川普总统，但不真心灭共的人必会失去过去和未来；我们不掺和美国两党之争，无论哪个党灭共，都是我们的朋友；社交媒体决定大选，第一个验证是印度
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