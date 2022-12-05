https://gnews.org/articles/563462
Summary：11/30/2022 Gen. Kellogg: China protests end if Xi uses military to 'crack down’. First, we need to tell the American people and the world that this is an autocratic regime that is cracking down on people wanting human freedoms. Second, we needed to really think hard about strategic decoupling of our economy with the Chinese economy.
