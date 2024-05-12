This is what the Best Men in Russia Looks Like - Firefighters, rescuers, military, ambulance, police, volunteers work simultaneously & harmoniously despite the danger - part 7

This is what the best men in Russia look like.

Firefighters, rescuers, military, ambulance, police, volunteers work simultaneously and harmoniously despite the danger.

In Belgorod, this morning, rescuers have already been forced to interrupt search operations twice and take shelter due to a missile threat alert, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

Everything indicates that the missile struck the lower floors of the building. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the fragments found confirm that the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the house with Tochka-U.

A man was rescued alive from under the rubble in Belgorod.

During the rescue operation that lasted several hours, emergency workers maintained constant communication with him.

Unfortunately, 7 people are still missing. Edit, 2 more found dead, since this post.





