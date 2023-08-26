No Mark No Food!

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





August 25, 2023





How does the devaluating of our Dollar correlate with the Mark of the Beast? Pastor Stan answers this important question today! We take a look at implants that reads your hand as you scan it to pay, and what the Bible teaches us what to avoid! Do not take that Mark of the Beast!





00:00 - Food Processing Plant Burned Down

04:48 - CBDC Currency Implants under Skin

08:33 - Implant Pay with Your Hand

14:07 - Five things to Avoid

15:25 - Shane Warren Prophecy

20:59 - Oil in Israel & Med Beds

27:59 - Grid Down

29:39 - Joseph’s Kitchen

31:04 - Solar Surge





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