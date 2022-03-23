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Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov Doesn't Rule Out the Use of Nuclear Weapons - 032222
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100 views • March 23, 2022
Amanpour and Company, from YT. CNN BS.
Putin's war on Ukraine is entering week four. What is the Russian president's thinking, and what is his endgame? If anyone would know, it would be Dmitry Peskov. He has served as Putin’s chief spokesperson for more than two decades. He was at the president’s side during his rise to power. As a close confidante of Putin's, Peskov is also a high-profile target for Western sanctions. He joins the program from Moscow for an exclusive interview.
Originally aired on March 22, 2022
Putin's war on Ukraine is entering week four. What is the Russian president's thinking, and what is his endgame? If anyone would know, it would be Dmitry Peskov. He has served as Putin’s chief spokesperson for more than two decades. He was at the president’s side during his rise to power. As a close confidante of Putin's, Peskov is also a high-profile target for Western sanctions. He joins the program from Moscow for an exclusive interview.
Originally aired on March 22, 2022
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