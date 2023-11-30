History of Current Events and Last Days Intermediate Discipleship #121 Dr. Gene Kim

Dr. Gene Kim, REAL Bible Believers

Nov 29, 2023

Hi, I'm Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI). I am the pastor of Bible Baptist Church in both the Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area. My channel publishes videos that focus on wrong doctrines, dispensationalism, end times and KJV as the only word of God. If that sounds like it could be helpful for you, please subscribe!

▶ RBB CONNECT: https://connect.realbiblebelievers.com/

▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/REALBibleBelievers

▶ SERMON AUDIO: https://www.sermonaudio.com/source_detail.asp?sourceid=sjbbc

▶ DONATION: https://donate.stripe.com/cN202fbeG6Zwbx6dQQ

▶ AMAZON BOOK: https://www.amazon.com/Amazing-Dispensationalism-Genesis-Revelation-Christians-ebook/dp/B08VGDV6WB

▶ WEB & RESOURCES: https://realbiblebelievers.com/resources

▶ SOCIAL MEDIA

*Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RBibleBelievers

*Instagram: http://instagram.com/real_bible_believer

*Twitter: https://twitter.com/RBiblebeliever

*TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@real_bible_believers

▶ PODCASTS

*APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/real-bible-believers-sermons/id1525267016

*SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/7GONyStBFA7kPxfpHc0zaW

*LISTEN NOTES: https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/real-bible-believers-sermons-real-bible-yWjZpN_S1gi/

*ANCHOR: https://anchor.fm/realbiblebelievers

*GOOGLE PODCASTS:

https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZTExNmE3NC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==

Visit the Real Bible Believers website to learn more: https://www.realbiblebelievers.com/

▶ Watch Our Latest YouTube Video: https://ltstyt.be/444

Pastor Gene Kim

Bible Baptist Church

PO Box 97

Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 712-8001

email: [email protected]

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSZrIZH8j2s