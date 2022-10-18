10-18-2022 Who or what can we truly trust? Keep your big picture view, we are almost there

Episode 99
Driving yourself crazy scrutinizing every news story as a comm? You are not alone. Besides voting in 3 weeks, and sharing as much information as we can, there is little more we can do to control what is playing out. We need to trust that we are at the end of a plan that is been a very long time in the making.
Tulsi/Kamala going at it, as a reminder:
https://youtu.be/s6CFS4tHf4w
Interesting blog discussing Tulsi Gabbard's ties to the WEF, or lack of. You decide:
https://pamho.medium.com/tulsi-gabbard-and-the-world-economic-forum-the-whole-story-4fca2e9fbf7d
Joe M - 'We Are The Plan' can be found here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfS5P2pJUNKQ/
