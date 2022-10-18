Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
10-18-2022 Who or what can we truly trust? Keep your big picture view, we are almost there
12 views
channel image
The British American Patriot
Published a month ago |

Episode 99


Driving yourself crazy scrutinizing every news story as a comm? You are not alone. Besides voting in 3 weeks, and sharing as much information as we can, there is little more we can do to control what is playing out. We need to trust that we are at the end of a plan that is been a very long time in the making.


Tulsi/Kamala going at it, as a reminder:

https://youtu.be/s6CFS4tHf4w


Interesting blog discussing Tulsi Gabbard's ties to the WEF, or lack of. You decide:

https://pamho.medium.com/tulsi-gabbard-and-the-world-economic-forum-the-whole-story-4fca2e9fbf7d


Joe M - 'We Are The Plan' can be found here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfS5P2pJUNKQ/

Keywords
newscorruptionqanontruthfakenewsdevolutionbidencrimefamilyletsgobrandon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket