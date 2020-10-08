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They're Using the IONOSPHERE To Constantly Ping & Control Us - "HAARP-LIKE" SIGNAL - ELF SUBCONSCIOUS TARGETING {Mirror}
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156 views • October 08, 2020
Thank you to LookOutFaCharlie - original youtube video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzgUTHm7CD4
LokOutFaCharlie found ELF signals under water and in an under water cave... Now he's found ELFs at 80,000 feet and can PROVE it. ELFs are coming down and piggybacking on the power grid, YOUR power lines, cars and everything else on Earth.
You can check out my original blog on Nano that disappeared on the internet a few years ago here.
What are ELF? It's hard to find that definition for that acronym on Google these days... ELF = Extremely Low Frequency
https://ascensionglossary.com/index.php/Extremely_low_frequency
Extremely low frequency (ELF) is the ITU designation for electromagnetic radiation (radio waves) with frequencies from 3 to 30 Hz, and corresponding wavelengths from 100,000 to 10,000 kilometers.ELF waves can also penetrate significant distances into earth or rock, and "through-the-earth" underground mine communication systems use frequencies of 300 to 3000 Hz.
The frequency of alternating current flowing in electric power grids, 50 or 60 Hz, also falls within the ELF band, making power grids an unintentional source of ELF radiation.
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--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
LokOutFaCharlie found ELF signals under water and in an under water cave... Now he's found ELFs at 80,000 feet and can PROVE it. ELFs are coming down and piggybacking on the power grid, YOUR power lines, cars and everything else on Earth.
You can check out my original blog on Nano that disappeared on the internet a few years ago here.
What are ELF? It's hard to find that definition for that acronym on Google these days... ELF = Extremely Low Frequency
https://ascensionglossary.com/index.php/Extremely_low_frequency
Extremely low frequency (ELF) is the ITU designation for electromagnetic radiation (radio waves) with frequencies from 3 to 30 Hz, and corresponding wavelengths from 100,000 to 10,000 kilometers.ELF waves can also penetrate significant distances into earth or rock, and "through-the-earth" underground mine communication systems use frequencies of 300 to 3000 Hz.
The frequency of alternating current flowing in electric power grids, 50 or 60 Hz, also falls within the ELF band, making power grids an unintentional source of ELF radiation.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media and Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex and Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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