Elon Musk’s Tech Layoff Announcement Is Due to the Bad ‘Economy’

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06/06/2022 Elon Musk said by email last week that he would lay off nearly 10 percent of his employees and tweeted that the total number of employees would increase next year, but that the number of salaried employees would remain fairly flat. Pete Pachal, CoinDesk’s chief of staff for the content team, said the layoffs at tech companies are due to last year’s expansion and the economic and monetary problems now.