RTE Discussions #31: What do We Want from a Presidential Candidate? (w/ Tereza Coraggio)
Tereza Coraggio, author of Third Paradigm, joins Mathew to discuss the qualities of a good presidential candidate as a number of them begin their 2024 campaigns.

Read Third Paradigm on Substack: https://thirdparadigm.substack.com/

bitcoincryptocurrencyfoodelectionpresidenteconomygovernment2024rfkcandidatelocalgrowdecentralizationgabrielpeer-to-peerneighborhoodrobert f kennedysubstackmathew crawfordtoo big to faillibre solutions networktereza corragiothird paradigmtoo small to failfeedom cells

