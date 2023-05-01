RTE Discussions #31: What do We Want from a Presidential Candidate? (w/ Tereza Coraggio)

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Tereza Coraggio, author of Third Paradigm, joins Mathew to discuss the qualities of a good presidential candidate as a number of them begin their 2024 campaigns.
Read Third Paradigm on Substack: https://thirdparadigm.substack.com/
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