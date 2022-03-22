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Never Forget: The Maidan/Kiev Massacre
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61 views • March 22, 2022
Eight years ago, the Maidan massacre in Kiev, Ukraine, of Feb. 18-20, 2014, was a watershed event, not only for the politics and history of Ukraine but also for world politics generally. This mass killing in downtown Kyiv set the stage for the violent overthrow of the pro-Russian government in Ukraine and a new Cold War between Washington and Moscow.
Therefore, it is remarkable that five years after this massacre shook the world, no one has been sentenced for any of the Maidan killings.
This was the best-documented case of mass killing in history, broadcast live on TV and the internet, in the presence of thousands of eyewitnesses. It was filmed by hundreds of journalists from major media in the West, Ukraine, Russia, and many other countries as well as by numerous social media users.
Yet, to this day, no one has been brought to justice for this major and consequential crime.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/archive/never-forget/never-forget-the-maidan-kiev-massacre/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
Therefore, it is remarkable that five years after this massacre shook the world, no one has been sentenced for any of the Maidan killings.
This was the best-documented case of mass killing in history, broadcast live on TV and the internet, in the presence of thousands of eyewitnesses. It was filmed by hundreds of journalists from major media in the West, Ukraine, Russia, and many other countries as well as by numerous social media users.
Yet, to this day, no one has been brought to justice for this major and consequential crime.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/archive/never-forget/never-forget-the-maidan-kiev-massacre/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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