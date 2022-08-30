Standoff On Ukrainian Front Lines

The allied forces of Russia and the LDPR are pushing through the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but in recent days did not claim any significant success.

The Russian offensive on the city of Slavyansk has stalled. To the north of the city, positional battles continue along the line Malaya Kamyshevakha-Brazhkovka-Dolgenkoe. To continue the offensive towards Slavyansk, Russian forces need to regain control of strategic heights south of this line, which are now in the gray zone.

Russian assault groups, including members of the Wagner Group, continue to advance near the city of Bakhmut. Fighting continues for control of the village of Kadema, located to the south of the city. The eastern part of the village came under the control of Russian forces. However, the Ukrainian forces still hold their stronghold at the dominant height on the western outskirts of the settlement.

Meanwhile, in Bakhmut, fighting is still ongoing in the eastern outskirts. The allied forces apparently won’t yet launch the assault on the city, waiting for the advance of their comrades in the southern outskirts and at least a partial encirclement of Bakhmut.

Attempts by allied forces to encircle Ukrainian positions in Avdiivka continue. In the south, DPR forces are heading towards the village of Opytne. Fighting continues to the west of the Donetsk airport. The DPR artillery is shelling Ukrainian positions in Pervomaiskoe. Infantry knocks Ukrainian soldiers out of the trenches near Nevelskoe. To the northeast of Avdiivka, DPR forces have taken control of the road from Novobakhmutovka to Kamenka and continue attempts to storm Ukrainian positions in Krasnohorivka.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue shelling residential areas in Donetsk and adjacent villages. On August 28, the AFU killed two civilians and wounded a dozen others.

On the same day, the village of Svatovo in the LPR was shelled by eight HIMARS missiles which hit the agricultural enterprise “Chance”. A granary, storage facilities and agricultural machinery were damaged.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched three missile strikes on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and the town of Novaya Kakhovka located in the Kherson region. A separate strike hit the territory of the Sokol plant in the city center. It is reported that the attack was carried out by US-made HIMARS.

The AFU also struck the village of Mirnoye near Melitopol with HIMARS missiles.

At night, the city of Energodar was shelled by Ukrainian forces. As a result, residential infrastructure was damaged. Nine civilians were wounded.

The shelling was apparently an attempt by the Kiev regime to disrupt the visit of IAEA experts to the Zaporozhye NPP, which is located in Energodar. On August 29, a group of 13 experts headed by the head of the IAEA finally went to the Zaporozhye NPP.

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