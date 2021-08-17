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The Best Care That I Have
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20 views • August 17, 2021
Jessica A Geida confesses that she mutilates the penis of a newborn boy, following orders from the parent. Experienced doctors learn to hide their pleasure at circumcising babies. She represents the medical lackeys who "just follow orders" that keep the sexual mutilation of American boys alive in the United States.
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