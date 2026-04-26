The Utterances of Jesus in the Biblical Texts: Commandments, Quotations, and Discursive Forms

Hear the complete list of Jesus' 50 Commandments. Discover how Jesus fulfills the 613 Old Testament commandments with His 50 key commands. Explore the profound connection between Mosaic Law and Christ's teachings for deeper faith.

This summary reveals the unified biblical message across both Testaments. The Old Covenant’s 613 mitzvot, including the Ten Commandments, laid the foundation of worship, justice, and ethics for Israel. Jesus honors this heritage while revealing its heart through love for God and neighbor. His approximately 50 compiled commands emphasize heart transformation, discipleship, and kingdom living rather than replacing the law. Together with 38 parables, 37 miracles, 307 questions, and seven “I am” statements—totaling around 32,000 spoken words—Jesus presents a seamless divine revelation centered on relational obedience and love.

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Read the Utterances https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-utterances-of-jesus-in-the-biblical

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