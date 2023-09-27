Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BRITISH GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES MILLIONS WILL DIE THIS YEAR FROM ANOTHER PANDEMIC
channel image
KevinJJohnston
251 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
130 views
Published 16 hours ago

The British government has announced that it knows another pandemic is coming and that it knows millions of people are going to die. In fact, that's exactly how they worded everything. You can expect the British Isles to have lockdowns coming very soon and I doubt very much that the British people are going to do anything about it. I'm willing to bet that all of you cooperate exactly like you did the last time. Those lockdowns will come to Canada and the United States a little quicker than we all think.

Www.rumble.com/Kevinjjohnston

#Covid #covid-19 #Britain #England #Wales #Scotland #Ireland #UnitedKingdom #UnitedStates #Canada #pandemic #scandemic #masks

Keywords
governmentcanadaunited statespandemicunited kingdombritish islesmaskslockdownsscamdemic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket