Dr. Kheriaty Denounced Incursion Into Personal Freedom Under the Pretext of Public Safety

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01/23/2022 Dr. Aaron Kheriaty: The pandemic was used as a pretext for expanding state powers. Keep in mind that this pretext of public health and public safety historically has been used to pave the way even for totalitarian regimes.