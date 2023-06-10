Labels or Lifted Up. Orange Jumpsuits... African Tribes... Puritans

Labels or Lifted Up Our society puts 'bad' people in jail. They stay in their orange jumpsuit the whole time and it imprints. Once they get out, they are still in their orange jumpsuit. Every time they fill out a job application, tell a possible date about their past or just run around the community... they are labeled. That is why most prisoners return to jail, because they never have the skills to return to society... and they still feel the label on them. Contrast that to an African tribe (sorry I don't know the name). If there is a wrongdoer in the tribe... they line the person up before every member of the community. As the person goes before each person that person speaks the truth of who that person is. You are a great cook. You have great leadership qualities. You play well with your siblings and friends. I love your compassion. You are strong... or whatever truths they see in the offender. And that person is so lifted up that they won't consider wronging the tribe again. I can see something similar in the Bible. Then two or three of you shall confront the sinner to talk them out of it... else it goes before the church body. Now, in the puritan sense, that is to guilt or manipulate the offender to repent and not do wrong again. They forgot the other words like it is the goodness of God that leads men to repentance. Or he who has no sin can cast the first stone. I believe that the biblical reading (though it's not clear) would be more like the African tribe. Bring the offender before some counselors to help to change his ways. If that fails, bring the whole healing community in too - maybe there is that someone - who will be able to speak to them in a way that brings out the goodness and joy in a person's life. To stop the lie labels they have been reading on themselves. I think all of us need that. I believe we all need it especially in our families and close relationships. How often do we tell those dear to us how special we see them? That's some good lifting up before any problems. Blessings warriors.

