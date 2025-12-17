whole life repentance is required

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God has a whole life will for every aspect of our life to work properly for God others and ourselves. And we are in mortal danger of hell not repenting in every aspect of our life not just against adultery and p*rn. And it is supremely unsafe to be totally safe to commit more and more dishonorable sin instead of have consequences.
