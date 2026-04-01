Remarkable Links Between Recurring Numbers, Dates, and Historic Events - Troy Brewer





If you radically seek God, He will show up, says Pastor Troy Brewer, a Biblical numerologist and the founder of Troy Brewer Ministries. Saved by grace at the age of 19, Troy’s been sold out for Jesus since day one, and his passion for understanding God’s Word has never waivered. “We’re all called to connect the dots, but you have to be willing to collect the dots,” he shares. Troy encourages Christians to live a life of spiritual awareness - to pay attention to prophetic things, particularly the divine numbers that show up constantly throughout Scripture. Troy shares some of his jaw-dropping observations about recurring numbers - and dates - throughout history, and how it could be a sign that God is trying to teach us something deeper than we realize. There is no power in numbers, Troy says, but there is power in Jesus and He includes them in Scripture for a reason.









TAKEAWAYS





We must be ‘watchers’; that is, Christians who pay attention to what’s going on around us spiritually at all times





The sinking of the Titanic and the assassination of Abraham Lincoln occurred on the same dates, albeit years apart, to teach us something





There is tremendous power in Jesus Christ and the infallible Word of God





Don’t waste time in your life - say yes to whatever mission God is calling you to and be obedient in His leading









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