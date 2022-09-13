We do not have the sharpest claws or the longest fangs. We do not have fur to keep us warm or skin to allow us to withstand the depths of the sea. We are not the fastest nor can we leap the highest. What we do have is an ability to create tools. We are master tool makers and the tools we create secure our stewardship of this planet. Our technologically was born of necessity and that need has motivated us to create wonders. That being said, the seeds of both evil and good reside in our souls as we are a fallen people. Which means the tools we create can be used for good by those who walk the righteous path or for evil by those who do not. It would be absurd to blame the tool and yet that’s what some of my fellow brothers and sisters endeavor to do. This assertion is, of course, illogical and only applied circumstantially. If one is against guns but for liberty, they simply choose not to purchase a firearm for themselves. However, if that person is tyrannical, then they will be against guns and then presume they have the right to force everyone else to live as they do. This is not liberty at all. The truth is that a firearm is merely a tool like any other and like any other tool it can be wielded by good hands or evil hands. To remove that tool from the hands of good people in hopes it will stop bad people from using the tool to do bad things will just succeed in ensuring that good people lack the necessary force to defend themselves from the evil that will never follow your tyrannical rules in the first place.

https://www.elconfidencial.com/mundo/2022-09-13/dos-muertos-policia-tres-heridos-tiroteo-canada_3489687/?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral





https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-shootings-this-weekend-violence-police-news/12223748/





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/FIREARMS-ARE-A-TOOL--NOT-THE-ROOT-OF-VIOLENCE-e1npcr7