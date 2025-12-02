© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yahweh is Lucifer - the god of this World. The lying "usual suspects" who translated the Maseretic Old Testament - put their god - Lucifer as the word YHWH (Yahweh)... and then ALSO used their god's name for the real God - Jesus the Father.... FEW will see this... Share!
Source: https://youtu.be/zY4eH0lBp3A