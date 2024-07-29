James Madison's Shocking Plan: A Blueprint for Total Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Imagine a United States where a national government holds almost absolute power over the states, with the authority to veto any state law and even send in troops to enforce its will. This was the audacious vision of James Madison, the man we know as the "Father of the Constitution." But the Constitution we have today is far different from the Virginia Plan he originally drew up.
Path to Liberty: July 29, 2024