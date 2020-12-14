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The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was considered the Gold Standard in drug safety but this is no longer the case with psychotropic drugs.
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36 views • December 14, 2020
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was considered the Gold Standard in drug safety but this is no longer the case with psychotropic drugs where psychiatrists and drug companies have virtually taken over the approval process.
So why are so many dangerous psychotropic drugs being allowed on the market?
One reason may be the revolving door between government, academia and the drug industry, where panels recommending psychotropic drug approval have long been filled with psychiatrists with financial ties to drug companies.
Another may be that instead of serving a safety function as “post‑marketing surveillance,” the final phase of clinical trials are now being re‑cast as “post‑marketing research” and repurposed into a means of testing psychotropic drugs for additional psychiatric disorders.
That is also why drug companies continue to enjoy profit margins triple the norm of most businesses.
In fact, the total profits of the top ten drug companies in the Fortune 500 exceeded the combined profits of the other 490 businesses.
And with so much money at stake it is no wonder that stockholders are never told the truth about the drugs whose companies they invest in.
But once the drug is approved, the next challenge is:
How does one convince prescribing physicians that these drugs are truly safe, effective and carrying few side effects when the drug company’s own trials prove that this is not the case? https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/
Psychiatrists would like you to believe there is an epidemic of mental disease—and that psychotropic (mind‑altering) drugs are the remedy.
For decades they have worked to convince the public that their drugs are indispensable to the problems of everyday living. And yet ask any psychiatrist—as we did—and he will confess he has no answers to mental healing. Yet the treatments he inflicts on people—unsupported by any science—are wreaking havoc upon society.
The psychiatrist’s actions are taken in the name of profit—he bows to no other idol.
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International. https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
So why are so many dangerous psychotropic drugs being allowed on the market?
One reason may be the revolving door between government, academia and the drug industry, where panels recommending psychotropic drug approval have long been filled with psychiatrists with financial ties to drug companies.
Another may be that instead of serving a safety function as “post‑marketing surveillance,” the final phase of clinical trials are now being re‑cast as “post‑marketing research” and repurposed into a means of testing psychotropic drugs for additional psychiatric disorders.
That is also why drug companies continue to enjoy profit margins triple the norm of most businesses.
In fact, the total profits of the top ten drug companies in the Fortune 500 exceeded the combined profits of the other 490 businesses.
And with so much money at stake it is no wonder that stockholders are never told the truth about the drugs whose companies they invest in.
But once the drug is approved, the next challenge is:
How does one convince prescribing physicians that these drugs are truly safe, effective and carrying few side effects when the drug company’s own trials prove that this is not the case? https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/
Psychiatrists would like you to believe there is an epidemic of mental disease—and that psychotropic (mind‑altering) drugs are the remedy.
For decades they have worked to convince the public that their drugs are indispensable to the problems of everyday living. And yet ask any psychiatrist—as we did—and he will confess he has no answers to mental healing. Yet the treatments he inflicts on people—unsupported by any science—are wreaking havoc upon society.
The psychiatrist’s actions are taken in the name of profit—he bows to no other idol.
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International. https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
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