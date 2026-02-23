BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 94: The Unstoppable God
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
131 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 1 day ago

Joshua ben Sirach was liked by the Jewish people and his scrolls were copied and read in synagogues and homes. He inadvertently opposed Lucifer’s plan with the Greek philosophers, and while Satan was effectively blocked from reaching the masses, he was able to capture the Jewish elite.

Most humans do not think about the fact that the Devil and his minions are immortal. They accumulate knowledge about each generation of mankind, read our thoughts, and are masterful attackers using lies, death, and destruction to accomplish their will. God countered by activating various people, but one ministry after another was neutralized, and the revival fires fizzled out.

The men and women that God raised up did not understand the spirit world. They failed to recognize that no one in the Kingdom of Satan dies and they have been active for some 6,000 years. The takeaway is this. Whatever is birthed by the Holy Spirit must be sustained with continual intercessory prayer or it will fail.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1895.pdf

RLJ-1895 -- JANUARY 15, 2023

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
godholy spiritdeviljewish peoplelucifersynagoguesscrollsintercessory prayerspirit worldjewish elitekingdom of satanjoshua ben sirach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
$175 Billion in limbo: Supreme Court ruling triggers tariff refund mystery and fresh trade chaos

$175 Billion in limbo: Supreme Court ruling triggers tariff refund mystery and fresh trade chaos

Willow Tohi
Judges rule 4,400+ times that Trump administration illegally detained immigrants

Judges rule 4,400+ times that Trump administration illegally detained immigrants

Laura Harris
U.S. imports from Taiwan surpass goods from China for the first time in decades

U.S. imports from Taiwan surpass goods from China for the first time in decades

Laura Harris
Trump imposes new 10% global tariff after Supreme Court strikes down emergency powers

Trump imposes new 10% global tariff after Supreme Court strikes down emergency powers

Kevin Hughes
DOT removes 550 CDL training providers in nationwide crackdown

DOT removes 550 CDL training providers in nationwide crackdown

Laura Harris
Meta&#8217;s controversial AI patent: Keeping the dead &#8220;ALIVE&#8221; on social media

Meta’s controversial AI patent: Keeping the dead “ALIVE” on social media

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy