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BREAKING - LATEST ELECTION NEWS From Leigh Dundas - The Effect Of A 2018 Trump Executive Order On The 2020 Presidential Election
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183 views • December 14, 2020
Can you spare 10 minutes of your time? Listen to Civil rights attorney, Leigh Dundas, breaks down the effect of President Trump's September 12th, 2018 Executive Order on the 2020 Presidential Election.
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Also check: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/2020-election-continues-courts-deadline-president-trumps-executive-order-regarding-foreign-intervention-us-elections-silently-approaches/
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Also check: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/2020-election-continues-courts-deadline-president-trumps-executive-order-regarding-foreign-intervention-us-elections-silently-approaches/
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