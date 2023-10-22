Create New Account
McCarthy promised to release the J6 tapes. HE LIED. This is one of the reasons he's gone.
Published Sunday

Chuck Callesto | McCarthy promised to release the J6 tapes.HE LIED This is one of the reasons he is gone.


They want you to forget... McCarthy agreed to release this footage. He did not.



@ChuckCallesto

https://x.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1716030795175882935?s=20

j6 capitol footagenever releasedmacarthy lied

