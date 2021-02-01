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Door-to-door testing carried out in parts of England for South Africa Covid variant
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90 views • February 01, 2021
Door-to-door testing carried out in parts of England for South Africa Covid variant
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/c/Channel4News/featured
QUOTE ,, A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on. Winston Churchill
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/c/Channel4News/featured
QUOTE ,, A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on. Winston Churchill
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