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Behold A White Horse rides amongst us. Come look and I will show you... Daniel - LogicBeforeAuthority
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142 views • August 08, 2021
Thanks for this video go to: Daniel Alexander Cannon at LogicBeforeAuthority
LogicBeforeAuthority
I give all credit of the knowledge and understanding of the contents of this video to my Father in heaven. I do not know why I was chosen to reveal this thing and other things. myself I cannot see why I am worthy to even know these things. however I am thankful to know them myself and even more thankful to be able to deliver the message to you. knowing the contents of this video is why it says that the truth will set you free because if we did not know the truth revealed in this video we may have fallen for the deception that billions of people are falling for. we are but a small group that knows this truth.
if you are able to help me during this move or just continue to support my work I thank you greatly and will do my best to continue my work as long as father gives me air and the ability to speak. I will not fold and I will not falter.
My Paypal Link:. http://www.paypal.me/logicbeforeautho...
Remember, never send more bread than you should. Only you know what you have to share.
Daniel
LogicBeforeAuthority
I give all credit of the knowledge and understanding of the contents of this video to my Father in heaven. I do not know why I was chosen to reveal this thing and other things. myself I cannot see why I am worthy to even know these things. however I am thankful to know them myself and even more thankful to be able to deliver the message to you. knowing the contents of this video is why it says that the truth will set you free because if we did not know the truth revealed in this video we may have fallen for the deception that billions of people are falling for. we are but a small group that knows this truth.
if you are able to help me during this move or just continue to support my work I thank you greatly and will do my best to continue my work as long as father gives me air and the ability to speak. I will not fold and I will not falter.
My Paypal Link:. http://www.paypal.me/logicbeforeautho...
Remember, never send more bread than you should. Only you know what you have to share.
Daniel
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