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How to get Ivermectin! Updates! Houston, We have a problem!
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2051 views • June 15, 2021
India ivermectin https://humansarefree.com/2021/05/india-covid-cases-plummet-after-government-promotes-use-of-ivermectin-and-hydroxychloroquine.html
Order ivermectin:
https://www.pushhealth.com/
Discount for Perscriptions: http://Goodrx.com
Louden county Virginia School board on Locker rooms! https://youtu.be/majpF3NQ3mU
T Rex: “acting too white”? https://youtu.be/-CpjBq6IJow
Wuhan cover up! https://youtu.be/ANRs4DojOek
Steve Motley passed May 18, 2021 https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/godanriver/name/john-motley-obituary?pid=198752906
Wisconsin judge stops debt relief discrimination.
https://m.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/judge-halts-debt-relief-program-for-farmers-of-color-says-its-likely-unconstitutional_3855691.html
TRO decision:https://will-law.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/ORDER-on-TRO.pdf
Houston Methodist case dismissed:
https://m.theepochtimes.com/judge-dismisses-vaccine-mandate-lawsuit-by-staff-of-houston-hospital_3856271.html
Opinion: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Rj5eLYkPmq4RBnMC8Gnw6EJorN5hSzay/view?usp=drivesdk
Netanyahu out! https://youtu.be/QMW8hX6o4QY
Netanyahu out- 12 year rule: https://youtu.be/FCDwWaJ4ImE
Kentucky! https://www.scribd.com/document/511092107/Boone-Circuit-Court-Order
SMITH MUNDT MODERNIZATION!
Zero hedge: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cia-disinformation-operations-come-home-us
CIA: News source: https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL2104/S00073/the-cia-used-to-infiltrate-the-media-now-the-cia-is-the-media.htm
Alex Newman on censorship.
https://rumble.com/vi6n0x-covid-censorship-btds.html
Medical journals. and propaganda: :https://off-guardian.org/2021/04/20/watch-perspectives-on-the-pandemic-13/
Polly: journals corrupt to the core.https://rumble.com/vfzq83-boom-medical-journals-corrupt-to-the-core.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
Other channels:
You Tube! Subscribe for live streams
Farmer Jones Campground https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
FJ Website and video blog.
https://farmerjonesnow.com
Bitchute! Farmer_Jones
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Order ivermectin:
https://www.pushhealth.com/
Discount for Perscriptions: http://Goodrx.com
Louden county Virginia School board on Locker rooms! https://youtu.be/majpF3NQ3mU
T Rex: “acting too white”? https://youtu.be/-CpjBq6IJow
Wuhan cover up! https://youtu.be/ANRs4DojOek
Steve Motley passed May 18, 2021 https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/godanriver/name/john-motley-obituary?pid=198752906
Wisconsin judge stops debt relief discrimination.
https://m.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/judge-halts-debt-relief-program-for-farmers-of-color-says-its-likely-unconstitutional_3855691.html
TRO decision:https://will-law.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/ORDER-on-TRO.pdf
Houston Methodist case dismissed:
https://m.theepochtimes.com/judge-dismisses-vaccine-mandate-lawsuit-by-staff-of-houston-hospital_3856271.html
Opinion: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Rj5eLYkPmq4RBnMC8Gnw6EJorN5hSzay/view?usp=drivesdk
Netanyahu out! https://youtu.be/QMW8hX6o4QY
Netanyahu out- 12 year rule: https://youtu.be/FCDwWaJ4ImE
Kentucky! https://www.scribd.com/document/511092107/Boone-Circuit-Court-Order
SMITH MUNDT MODERNIZATION!
Zero hedge: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cia-disinformation-operations-come-home-us
CIA: News source: https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL2104/S00073/the-cia-used-to-infiltrate-the-media-now-the-cia-is-the-media.htm
Alex Newman on censorship.
https://rumble.com/vi6n0x-covid-censorship-btds.html
Medical journals. and propaganda: :https://off-guardian.org/2021/04/20/watch-perspectives-on-the-pandemic-13/
Polly: journals corrupt to the core.https://rumble.com/vfzq83-boom-medical-journals-corrupt-to-the-core.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
Other channels:
You Tube! Subscribe for live streams
Farmer Jones Campground https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
FJ Website and video blog.
https://farmerjonesnow.com
Bitchute! Farmer_Jones
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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