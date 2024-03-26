"The Spirit was left that it may flow through all mankind"

ON A NIGHT SO SILENT WAS A GLORIOUS COMING

On March 25-26, fifty-four years ago, a brilliant heavenly light passed over the Earth. As it did, spiritual messengers whom God sent arrived. A man who died was also given back life and a gift. He didn't know what the gift was. Yet he was asked to give it freely to others in the same manner of love it had been given to him, asking nothing in return.

One with more love in his eyes than anyone he ever seen gave him this gift. Was this one Christ, who had asked the Father 2,000 years before, at his last Passover supper to send the Spirit of truth, and said he is coming back?

In John 14:15-18, Jesus said: “If you love me, you will obey my commandments. Then I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Advocate to be with you forever—the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot accept, because it does not see him or know him. But you know him, because he resides with you and will be in you.

“I will not abandon you as orphans, I will come to you. In a little while the world will not see me any longer, but you will see me; because I live, you will live too."

John 15: 26-28: "When the Advocate comes, whom I will send you from the Father—the Spirit of truth who goes out from the Father—he will testify about me, and you also will testify, because you have been with me from the beginning."

John 16:7-11: "I tell you the truth, it is to your advantage that I am going away. For if I do not go away, the Advocate will not come to you, but if I go, I will send him to you. And when he comes, he will prove the world wrong concerning sin and righteousness and judgment— concerning sin, because they do not believe in me; concerning righteousness, because I am going to the Father and you will see me no longer; and concerning judgment, because the ruler of this world has been condemned."