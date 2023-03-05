Create New Account
Oh Canada Movie - Our Bought And Sold Out Land - Full
Published 15 hours ago

THIS VIDEO IS 11 YEARS OLD AND MAY BE THE BEST VIDEO YOU HAVE SEEN EXPLAINING WHAT I BELIEVE IS A "GLOBAL SLAVERY AGENDA"

This 2009 entertaining documentary film explores the history of banking, the selling out of the prosperity of Canada, the clearance sale of Canadian businesses and the political liquidation of public infrastructures to the multi-national corporate oligarchy. How has this led to the biggest economic crash / recession / depression in Canadian history? Could it have something to do with our politicians listening to international bankers and corporations instead of the people Canada? How does the Canadian banking system really work? How does the central Bank of Canada compare with the American Federal Reserve?

This movie presents these issues that affect every Canadian from the perspective of and delivered by concerned youth in a astute and colourful manner. This is a serious journalism piece that asks the tough questions directly to such politicians as Former Prime Minister of Canada Paul Martin, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, Ontario Gas Man Dan McTeague, NDP Leader Jack Layton, Mayor of Oshawa John Gray, Former Prime Minister of Canada John Turner and many more!

ORDER DVD

http://www.ohcanadamovie.com/index.html

MONEY

 1. Amount of money in circulation

 2. 91% Federal Debt is interest

 3. How money is created

 4. Legislation

 5. How much we spend on debt

 6. Every country is in debt

 7. German company printing bank notes

 8. Pension companies losing money


TRANSPARENCY

 1. Power Corp

 2. Bilderberg

 3. Michael Ignatieff


Bank Of Canada BOC Finance Minister Jim Flaherty Stephen Harper Mark Carney Sovereirgnty Monetary Money Depression Recession Policy Freedom Rights Ontario Globalism Federal Court Economy Economics Crisis News IMF World Federal Reserve Ron Paul Coinage Currency Country Silver Gold

Disclaimer:

"At the end of the video it says copy and share anywhere"

Please post "public domain" and "please share" on your videos so people can

share your videos. Like this video did at the end.

This way a video can be shared on many platform very quickly and

will make it harder for the globalist from removing the video from the internet of things

because the video will have multiple sources.

Also include your website in this statement, so no matter what platform the video

is seen on, the viewer knows who was the creator of the media.

In the NEW WORLD ORDER I believe that this video is public domain and must be shared for the good of mankind.

Disclaimer 2:
THE MATERIAL CONTAINED ON THIS WEBSITE REPRESENTS THE OPINION, ANALYSIS AND/OR COMMENTARY OF THE APPLICABLE INDIVIDUAL SPEAKER OR AUTHOR. All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies. 'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use'

