We are YOU P@lestine G@za (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Aware Academy at:-
https://youtu.be/eY3ANPivwYM?si=ylYw5iHDySpij0mG
7 Nov 2023 #FreeG #WeAreYou #FreeP
A heartfelt message from the people on the streets of Perth, Western Australia, during their protest and demonstration for the wonderful people of P@lestine.
#WeAreYou
#FreeG@za
#FreeP@lestine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.