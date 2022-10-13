Create New Account
History of Canada, WWI and WWII and current Russia/Ukraine conflict
TishTalk
Published a month ago |

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with historian and author Matthew Ehret. Matthew is the editor-in-chief of the Canadian Patriot Review and has written several books including The Untold History of Canada and the Clash of Two Americas trilogy. He co-founded the Rising Tide Foundation and is a wealth of historical knowledge and wisdom. We review major deep state forces and families from hundreds back and the subtle and overt subversions and influences to instate their one world vision or New World Order. We tackle the Propaganda and the devastation of both WWI and WWII along with how Diefenbaker's work and his Bill or Rights has helped Canadians in our current freedom struggle. Matt reviews how President Roosevelt fought the deep state groups and we touch on the current conflict with Russia/Ukraine along with the current deliberate financial destruction and transfer of wealth to the elites in their reset agenda. 



