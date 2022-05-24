Dr. Paul Alexander: Monkey Pox and the Mainstream's Gross Overreaction

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"But the reality about it [monkeypox] is that it is a very low risk to the general population, and all of this hysterical media talk about vaccinating the mass population with smallpox vaccines is ludicrous. I think President Biden did a disservice to the nation, [and he] created some fear porn by elevating this discussion coming off of that plane. If you are a regular general population member (healthy people, etc.), we don't need to worry about this monkey pox issue."