Putin on frozen Russian assets: “This isn’t theft. Theft is done secretly. This is robbery — done openly.”

He explains why the West hasn’t carried it out outright: seizing the money would hit EU state budgets immediately, raise sovereign debt, and create legal obligations that countries like France, already at ~120% debt-to-GDP, can’t absorb.

Putin also warns that oil-producing states and countries with large reserves are already watching closely. If reserves held in the eurozone can be confiscated for political reasons, trust collapses and capital will move elsewhere.

His point is that this wouldn’t just hurt Russia, it would undermine the eurozone as a safe place to store reserves permanently.