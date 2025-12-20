BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Putin on frozen Russian assets: “This isn’t theft. Theft is done secretly. This is robbery, done openly.”
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
3
132 views • 2 days ago

Oops, I forgot to post this one... posted many others today with Putin.... Cynthia

Putin on frozen Russian assets: “This isn’t theft. Theft is done secretly. This is robbery — done openly.”

He explains why the West hasn’t carried it out outright: seizing the money would hit EU state budgets immediately, raise sovereign debt, and create legal obligations that countries like France, already at ~120% debt-to-GDP, can’t absorb.

Putin also warns that oil-producing states and countries with large reserves are already watching closely. If reserves held in the eurozone can be confiscated for political reasons, trust collapses and capital will move elsewhere.

His point is that this wouldn’t just hurt Russia, it would undermine the eurozone as a safe place to store reserves permanently.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
