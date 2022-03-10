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Salvaging your Body, your Life can be amazing @67! Regenerate youthfulness, get smarter, naturally!
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85 views • March 10, 2022
So many people have sacrificed their bodies to the fears and let the fluids that will kill them be injected into their gelatinous shell, the Source of Light being dulled as the concoctions devised once the CIA knew what part of the chromosome was especially active for those of us who are spiritually bound, extremists compared to the dulled down fluoride & vaxed, boosted, statinized, & legal genocide volunteers who have been forewarned.
This transition of our world into a smaller population due to the powers that are in control of the systems most refuse to realize exist. The time has come for us, humans with the Mature Neurons firing, in healthy condition, able to see the bigger picture and act upon the things Wii, all the "I"s that matter working together to make the solutions that will allow people left after the flush, to thrive and not lose in this final battle of the millennium. This is prophesized and certainly many of us are prepared but this talk is to those who do not understand the vital first command in every scripture of any sort of credible religion or words from God... "Honor thy Vessel" your gift of life, for thus do you gain the respect of God, the powers that make miraculous healing, genius thinking speeds, and the ability to love with great force to combat the hate that others use for their fuel instead. Fuel our passions, our body, or vessel for phenomena to be manifested and the rewards will be immeasurable.
Sadly over 50% of the Sheople are on antidepressants, statins, blood meds, heart meds, diabetes meds, and having their kidneys go out thus on machines each weak just to stay alive. Why? Poor decisions along the way. Stop! Take control of your life and learn as I have... how to get younger again, more energy, more youthful energy and bounce, more power in the brain with the mature neurons and ganglia that a healthy grounded body creates nightly. Get away from the EMFs, toxic houses, and stress. Duck as far from the cell towers and massive power lines as possible for the impacts from invisible forces is now being more understood by the masses who will be drenched in the microwave, 5G, radio frequencies, and hobbling currents in the walls, working on the pineal gland at night to keep your body from healing, no melatonin, no deep sleep, no reduction of inflammation, no flushing of the brain as needed, and too much serotonin at night when it is supposed to be suppressed instead until sunlight hits the eyes in the morning. Circadian rhythms are far more important than the average person understands as we all spend far too much time after dark in front of screens that generate light and keep us awake longer than our bodies would do without that stimulation. Buy a new body at the gun store?
Wake up people who think you got this preparation thing down for you forgot in many cases that the battleground is in the head and mind, in the body that screams for sugar, drugs, alcohol, or other things that given its choice, like a child, the body will indulge, sit idle, be lazy, and nearly kill itself with kindness if your mind does not step in and apply willpower... self control. If you can synch up your brain, heart, and gut to get a stable mind running, like the engine in an amazing bio-electrical computer that when grounded can actually affect the subtle forces of the universe that hold our reality in this plane together. Yes, as creations of God, empowered with the filament that Lights us up and lets us do phenomenal things, make his plan Real. You my friends may indeed be part of the Light Brigades that volunteers like Mii, to Be more than just a thread in the tapestry of reality, but to be a shaper, an influencer, a factor in how Wii, all the "I"s of the planet that will form the World Union of Beings (WUB) when this is over and earn the right to travel the universe as a peaceful race, not a warring, killing, greedy, and heartless race of corporations and tyrants running a prison planet.
This is our reason for living, for sharing, for creating the internet, the means to finally unite the world. Are you in the Legions of Light or the other team where Darkness rules the fright?
What will it take? https://tinytexashouses.substack.com/p/so-we-can-be-young-again-for-it-is?s=w
https://tinytexashouses.substack.com/p/the-best-years-of-my-wub-life-began?s=w
This transition of our world into a smaller population due to the powers that are in control of the systems most refuse to realize exist. The time has come for us, humans with the Mature Neurons firing, in healthy condition, able to see the bigger picture and act upon the things Wii, all the "I"s that matter working together to make the solutions that will allow people left after the flush, to thrive and not lose in this final battle of the millennium. This is prophesized and certainly many of us are prepared but this talk is to those who do not understand the vital first command in every scripture of any sort of credible religion or words from God... "Honor thy Vessel" your gift of life, for thus do you gain the respect of God, the powers that make miraculous healing, genius thinking speeds, and the ability to love with great force to combat the hate that others use for their fuel instead. Fuel our passions, our body, or vessel for phenomena to be manifested and the rewards will be immeasurable.
Sadly over 50% of the Sheople are on antidepressants, statins, blood meds, heart meds, diabetes meds, and having their kidneys go out thus on machines each weak just to stay alive. Why? Poor decisions along the way. Stop! Take control of your life and learn as I have... how to get younger again, more energy, more youthful energy and bounce, more power in the brain with the mature neurons and ganglia that a healthy grounded body creates nightly. Get away from the EMFs, toxic houses, and stress. Duck as far from the cell towers and massive power lines as possible for the impacts from invisible forces is now being more understood by the masses who will be drenched in the microwave, 5G, radio frequencies, and hobbling currents in the walls, working on the pineal gland at night to keep your body from healing, no melatonin, no deep sleep, no reduction of inflammation, no flushing of the brain as needed, and too much serotonin at night when it is supposed to be suppressed instead until sunlight hits the eyes in the morning. Circadian rhythms are far more important than the average person understands as we all spend far too much time after dark in front of screens that generate light and keep us awake longer than our bodies would do without that stimulation. Buy a new body at the gun store?
Wake up people who think you got this preparation thing down for you forgot in many cases that the battleground is in the head and mind, in the body that screams for sugar, drugs, alcohol, or other things that given its choice, like a child, the body will indulge, sit idle, be lazy, and nearly kill itself with kindness if your mind does not step in and apply willpower... self control. If you can synch up your brain, heart, and gut to get a stable mind running, like the engine in an amazing bio-electrical computer that when grounded can actually affect the subtle forces of the universe that hold our reality in this plane together. Yes, as creations of God, empowered with the filament that Lights us up and lets us do phenomenal things, make his plan Real. You my friends may indeed be part of the Light Brigades that volunteers like Mii, to Be more than just a thread in the tapestry of reality, but to be a shaper, an influencer, a factor in how Wii, all the "I"s of the planet that will form the World Union of Beings (WUB) when this is over and earn the right to travel the universe as a peaceful race, not a warring, killing, greedy, and heartless race of corporations and tyrants running a prison planet.
This is our reason for living, for sharing, for creating the internet, the means to finally unite the world. Are you in the Legions of Light or the other team where Darkness rules the fright?
What will it take? https://tinytexashouses.substack.com/p/so-we-can-be-young-again-for-it-is?s=w
https://tinytexashouses.substack.com/p/the-best-years-of-my-wub-life-began?s=w
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