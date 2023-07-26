Create New Account
Dreams, Visions and Testimonies From The Conference
The Appearance
MAILBAG SHOW 7.25.2023


RUSSIA TURNS TO A COLD WAR COMRADE

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/opinion-putin-s-cuba-temptation/ar-AA1e6RoZ


COMING: FEDNOW SERVICE

https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/other20230315a.htm


ONE BIG WORLD GOVN'T COMING FOR YOUR MONEY

https://www.independentsentinel.com/one-big-world-governments-coming-for-you-your-money/


BRICS TO CREATE GOLD-BACKED CURRENCY

https://www.kitco.com/news/2023-07-07/Russia-confirms-BRICS-will-create-a-gold-backed-currency.html


NOBEL LAUREATE PHYSICIST CALLS CLIMATE EMERGENCY A DANGEROUS CORRUPTION OF SCIENCE

https://thenewamerican.com/nobel-laureate-physicist-calls-climate-emergency-a-dangerous-corruption-of-science/


THIS IS  A DIGITAL PRISON

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/this-is-digital-prison-its-global-government-dean/


BIDEN WANTS TO BLOCK THE SUN TO...SAVE THE PLANET?

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/07/24/how-biden-plans-to-block-sun-to-save-planet.aspx?ui=ee9b1a19dac8dfb21185caadf20bda9ef020101e88ea2801e212979d1a2e90b0&sd=20210322&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20230724&foDate=false&mid=DM1438619&rid=1864386101


BIDEN COMES AFTER OUR HOT WATER HEATERS

https://pjnewsletter.com/biden-appliance-single-american/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=actengage


