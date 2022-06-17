They Want Our Children | Making Sense of the Madness

Is this the future for us?

Articles have been released recently where people are claiming the ability to have virtual children in the metaverse will replace the need for children in real life. Claiming a particle solution to overpopulation Meta plans on continuing to implement this feature with its full release.

Between virtual children and artificial wombs is this the future of the human race? Where will we go from here? Why is virtual reality becoming more of a dystopian future?

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