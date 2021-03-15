© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Richard Urso MD testifies to Texas Senate HHS Committee (Needless Deaths & YouTube Censorship)
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
112 views • March 15, 2021
TRANSCRIPT, NOTES AND LINKS - PLEASE SHARE:
▶▶https://dryburgh.com/richard-urso-md-needless-deaths-youtube-censorship
Join me on Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Telegram Channel
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Blog Posts to Your Inbox (No Spam)
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
▶▶https://dryburgh.com/richard-urso-md-needless-deaths-youtube-censorship
Join me on Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Telegram Channel
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Blog Posts to Your Inbox (No Spam)
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.