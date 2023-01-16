https://gettr.com/post/p255gu22c9d

2023.01.15 There have been a large number of asymptomatic and sudden deaths in Wuhan, Jiangxi, and Guangxi in China. The Chinese Communist Party made false claims that only two died. The CCP finally couldn’t cover up the biggest problems in China that Mr. Miles Guo mentioned in 2015 and 2016: population aging, population structure, and negative population growth. The Japanese Prime Minister visits Europe and the United States, and countries are scrambling to destroy the Chinese Communist Party.

中国武汉、江西、广西一带出现了大量无症状、突发性的死人，共产党信口雌黄说只死了两个。中共终于掩盖不住郭先生在2015、2016年就说的中国最大的问题：人口衰老、人口结构、人口负增长。日本首相出访欧美，各国争相灭共。



