In certain countries today, police training extends far beyond traditional expectations, encompassing the monitoring of content—whether artistic or otherwise—deemed "threatening" or "abusive."





This time, the focus isn't on China but rather Scotland, where law enforcement officers are being instructed to scrutinize blogs, podcasts, social media posts, and even simple reposts.





According to leaked reports, no one, not even actors or comedians, is immune from such scrutiny if someone perceives their content as offensive and reports them.





The Scottish press has shed light on this practice, allegedly carried out under the newly enacted "hate crime law" (Hate Crime and Public Order, Scotland), despite potential contradictions with the legislation's formal interpretation.





The ramifications of this law have not gone unnoticed, with Scottish Conservatives questioning the legality of evaluating content generated through public performances, such as plays, for its potential to be "threatening and abusive."





Only a year into his tenure overseeing the law, Assistant Chief Constable David Duncan has retired.





Previously, Scottish police stated that any report identifying content as hateful towards "protected characteristics" would be investigated, potentially leaving officers with little time for other duties, given the broad scope of the scheme and its susceptibility to abuse.





In response, law enforcement promises a "proportionate response" once they've addressed "every hate crime complaint."





Elon Musk, owner of X, highlighted the importance of preserving freedom of speech in light of these developments.





The law's impact on the performing arts and society at large is significant, as it equates memes and jokes with more serious offenses like revenge porn. One provision specifies prosecution for "displaying, publishing, or distributing material" on various platforms, including signs, websites, blogs, podcasts, and social media.





This encompasses both direct actions and indirect ones, such as reposting, referred to as "forwarding or repeating" content from third parties.





