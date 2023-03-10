https://gettr.com/post/p2apf65368c
2023.03.07 The Western world first adopted an attitude of appeasement and self-deception in the face of the CCP’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war, but this will eventually lead to more severe consequences.
西方世界面对中共参与俄乌战争先采用了绥靖和自欺欺人的态度，但这终将带来更加严重后果。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.