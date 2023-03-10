Create New Account
The Western world first adopted an attitude of appeasement and self-deception in the face of the CCP’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war, but this will eventually lead to more severe consequences
2 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 14 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2apf65368c

2023.03.07 The Western world first adopted an attitude of appeasement and self-deception in the face of the CCP’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war, but this will eventually lead to more severe consequences.

西方世界面对中共参与俄乌战争先采用了绥靖和自欺欺人的态度，但这终将带来更加严重后果。



