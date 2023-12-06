Shungite and Bioinformatics

Place a shungite stone near your WiFi router in order to protect yourself and your family from poisonous artificial electromagnetic radiation. Place a shungite stone near your bed in order to further protect yourself from poisonous artificial electromagnetic radiation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.