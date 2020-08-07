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Annual 'White Trash Bash' in Illinois Celebrated by 500 People Without Masks - Looks Fun / GET SOME!
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110 views • August 07, 2020
#WhiteTrashBash #Karen #FonDuLac #Park #WTB #Party
An annual party dubbed the "White Trash Bash" was attended by around 500 people without masks in Illinois, despite authorities warning that coronavirus numbers in the area are on the rise.
Around 200 boats filled with people gathered on the Illinois River in East Peoria for the 10th annual White Trash Bash on Saturday, WMBD reported.
According to the station, none of the 500 or so attendees at the party were seen wearing masks or practicing social distancing to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Archived source: archive.ph/znd6V
Youtube: youtu.be/H2p-27iiwFE
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/1ZHPnqVxGSjp/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vg08h
Brighteon: brighteon.com/f245cd09-7305-4959-bc04-aba3ca7bc228
An annual party dubbed the "White Trash Bash" was attended by around 500 people without masks in Illinois, despite authorities warning that coronavirus numbers in the area are on the rise.
Around 200 boats filled with people gathered on the Illinois River in East Peoria for the 10th annual White Trash Bash on Saturday, WMBD reported.
According to the station, none of the 500 or so attendees at the party were seen wearing masks or practicing social distancing to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Archived source: archive.ph/znd6V
Youtube: youtu.be/H2p-27iiwFE
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/1ZHPnqVxGSjp/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vg08h
Brighteon: brighteon.com/f245cd09-7305-4959-bc04-aba3ca7bc228
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