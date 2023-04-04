The Mothman of Point Pleasant | Small Town Monsters





In November Of 1966 A Car Full Of Kids Encountered A Creature Unlike Anything They'd Ever Seen Before. In The Weeks And Months To Follow, The Monster (Now Known As The Mothman) Was Sighted Again And Again On Country Roads And Around The State Of West Virginia. Over The Next Thirteen Months Point Pleasant Would Undergo One Of The Strangest Outbreaks Of Paranormal Activity The World Has Ever Seen. An Outbreak That Eventually Ended In Tragedy.





