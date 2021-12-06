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Connection of Autism and Vaccines - VAERS Underreporting - CDC Fraud and Corruption - Brian Hooker, PhD Interview
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115 views • December 06, 2021
In this short video from the COVID Revealed series, Dr. Brian Hooker, PhD Biochemical Engineering Wash State University with 30 years in the field, reports on the VAERS underreporting study, his son's autism and its connection to vaccines, and CDC fraud and corruption designed to push vaccines to the public.
Dr. Hooker bases his information on direct experience with his son, direct experience with the CDC and over 250,000 pages of freedom of information request data. He also notes the intentional fraud the CDC uses to report its data. Jam packed excerpt.
Dr. Hookers Simpson University profile page: https://bit.ly/3ItQgJ0
Link to the Lazarus Report on the 1% VAERS reporting: https://bit.ly/3ItQgJ0
Subscribe to this page for more updates.
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
Dr. Hooker bases his information on direct experience with his son, direct experience with the CDC and over 250,000 pages of freedom of information request data. He also notes the intentional fraud the CDC uses to report its data. Jam packed excerpt.
Dr. Hookers Simpson University profile page: https://bit.ly/3ItQgJ0
Link to the Lazarus Report on the 1% VAERS reporting: https://bit.ly/3ItQgJ0
Subscribe to this page for more updates.
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
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