Biden Must be Impeached NOW to Save America!

The U.S. Global political medical establishment has made our planet into a regulated locked down, prison style third world hell. When we allowed Joe Biden's fake Administration we opened the door to an administrative, Constitution burning, blitzkrieg. We must begin now using our 'power of right' to deluge our elected representatives at all levels with the news that we created the government to protect our rights not to protect their graft and corruption. We MUST reclaim our nation through law or by force, 'tit for tat' if need be. We're done with this false left/right garbage. As constitution loving law abiding, Bible Believing Americans, we MUST use this time before the election to decertify and reinstate the rightfully elected President before our nation falls into the pit of a high tech dark age tyranny the likes of which the world has never seen. ~JT