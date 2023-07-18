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What Really Happened During Covid The First Year
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
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82 views • July 18, 2023

This video is one of several videos we are calling the COVID Truth Educational Series. It has been put together in a step by step educational format. The purpose of these videos is to help clear up the confusion of the lies that have been told to the public through the COVID agenda. We believe that educating people about the truth of what was done to the human population through COVID is the best defense humanity has against this ever happening again, and those who planned COVID are definitely planning to do something again in the near future.


This video is meant to be free and uninterrupted. It is put together as a public service by FTWProject.com We are Engineers, Scientists and Researchers that run a handmade EMF protection products business. We are also Authors of the Book “Forbidden Tech The Complete Guide To Energy, Social, And Biological Technologies That They Did Not Want You To Know About”

We Hope You Benefit From this Presentation and Share it / Mirror It To Help Spread The Word.

EMF Protection Products
https://www.ftwproject.com/

Forbidden Tech Book:
https://www.forbiddentech.website/

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public educationcovid trutheducational series
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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