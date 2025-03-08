35 Days of Destruction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After 35 days of military operations in Tulkarm and its refugee camp, and 21 days in Nur Shams, Israeli occupation forces persist in their relentless campaign of destruction and demolition.
Reporting: tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 02/03/2025
