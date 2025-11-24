BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Secret AI Plan to Enslave Humanity — And Why It Will FAIL w/ Todd Callender
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
728 followers
3
264 views • 1 day ago

Todd Callender joins me to break down the hidden architecture behind the global push toward an AI-controlled world—where digital IDs, biometric surveillance, medical mandates, and emergency powers are all pieces of a unified system designed to capture humanity at the biological and legal level. We dig into the treaties, military frameworks, corporate alliances, and transhumanist agenda driving this technocracy forward, and why the elites are racing to merge humans with machines before their collapsing empire loses control. Most importantly, Todd explains the fatal flaws in their plan—and why their attempt to enslave humanity through AI is doomed to fail. Go to https://hometitlelock.com/seth and use promo code SETH to get a title history report and a FREE TRIAL of their Triple Lock Protection for FREE! For details visit https://hometitlelock.com/warranty To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

Keywords
podcastbrighteoncontent
